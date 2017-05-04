Helena High Softball Competing in Western AA Conference

After a weekend sweep of Flathead and Glacier, the Helena High Bengals are in a very good position in the Western AA conference standings. The Bengals are in the top three along with their rivals the Capital Bruins and the Missoula Sentinel Spartans. Bengals head coach Ryan Schulte says his team will need to play hard the rest of the way. He also says his bengals have really worked on aggressive defense in order to limit their opponents opportunities. As a result, Helena High has won four out of their last five games, which allows the team to play looser and better.



"We have a ton of confidence right now. Getting that crosstown win boosted everyone's self esteem. We've been winning a lot and it makes everyone feel better about themselves," said senior pitcher Terra Gilchrist.



"I think they're a group that fully understands they can work with anybody. At the same point in time everyone else is getting better so we have to as well," said head coach Ryan Schulte.



The Helena High Bengals and the Capital Bruins will compete in Western AA conference doubleheaders on the road. The games will be played on Saturday, May 2, 2017 against Big Sky and Missoula Sentinel at noon and 2:00 p.m.