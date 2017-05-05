Too early to start gardening?

Great Falls - Thursday's beautiful clear skies and 80-degree weather may have you thinking about getting your garden together.

However, even though it's beautiful outside, gardening experts say you should still wait a few more weeks to get outside and start planting in a garden.

In fact, the last average frost date in the Great Falls area is May 15th so hold off planting most veggies and flowers until then.

However, there is something you can put in the soil right now: hearty potatoes. You can also plant some flowers like violas and pansies right now.

At Bundi Gardens in Great Falls, co-owner Marcia Bundi is helping her customers plan and prepare for their flower and veggie gardens.

"What you will need is a planting time table. It's going to give you different dates and different things you can plant at different times," said Bundi.

Of course there's other things besides veggies and flower to plant. Now is the time to plant trees and shrubs.

"The weather has been perfect. Go to the tree nursery and you can find a lot of these things," said Bundi.

However, Bundi says right now you should hold off on planting lettuce, kale, even green peppers and tomatoes.

"You should wait until June to plant those, but if you're going to plant them early...you'll need to protect them and warm them up...anything you can do to protect them from being cold," said Bundi.

If you're a first time gardener and feeling a little lost inside a green house. there's one thing you can do.

"Ask questions wherever you go, and you need to be satisfied with your answers, and if the person doesn't know the answer,they need to be able to say 'I don't know, but I will find out for you," said Bundi.

These gardening tips will vary slightly for different cities across the state. However, the most important takeaway from all this is to protect your plants from frigid temps as the weather here in Montana is so unpredictable. so waiting a few more weeks to plant your garden--could save you a lot of time and money.