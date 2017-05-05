Donating blood, saving lives

Great Falls - On Friday, the American Red Cross and the Great Falls Chamber of Commerce came together for their second annual "Give a Pint, Get a Pint Blood Drive."

The statistics from the American Red Cross speak for themselves. Here in the U.S., someone will need blood every two seconds. Here in Montana, it's every 27 seconds.

On top of that, donated blood is only good for a limited amount of time. Scott Shanahan with the Red Cross says that red blood cells have a shelf life of only 42 days.

In fact, Shanahan says that 20% of donors across the U.S. are high schoolers or college students, and when they leave town for the summer, that creates more of a need.

Also, Red Cross stats shows that 38% of the U.S. population is eligible to donate but less than 10% actually do. However, here in Great Falls, dozens of people stepped up to donate their time and blood at today's event.

"I means surgeries, everything else like that, you need blood. It's important. It could be one of your loved ones sitting on the table needing blood, friends family, doesn't matter. It's important," said Kevin Templin, a blood donor.

The Red Cross says that every donor typically gives about one pint of blood per donation. However, a car accident victim could require up to 100 pints of blood, which is just another reason why blood drives are so crucial.

If you'd like to donate, it's a fairly simple process that typically takes less than an hour. You have to be at least 16 years old and weigh at least 110 lbs.

You should also drink plenty of food and water before you donate, and you can donate every 56 days. To find upcoming blood drives, go here and type in your zip code.