Animal Education Summer camps for children

Great Falls - It's that time of year where school will soon be winding down, which means that summer break is just around the corner. However, one local animal center is offering a way to keep your child's education going, even after school ends.

The Maclean Animal Adoption Center (MAAC) in Great Falls has brought back its animal education camps for children. The center started the camps last summer to teach young people all about pets including how to properly care for them. Organizers say the camps were so popular that the center has decided to offer not one, but six camps this year. There are three camps available for children in grades 1-3, and also three additional camps for children in grades 4-6.

"It's just a chance for us to get those young ambassadors in this community into our facility and to get it established from a young age what it's like to take care of animals and to work with them and to love them and let them love you back," said Kirk Hindoien, Director of Operations at the MAAC.

Each camp costs $225 per child and will run Mondays-Fridays. Additional children will receive 20% or $180 per child. The first camps starts June 19-23 for grades 1-3 and June 26-30 for grades 4-6. For more information, call the MAAC at 406-727-PETS.