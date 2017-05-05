Electric City Pittie Committee holding art auction - KFBB.com News, Sports and Weather

Electric City Pittie Committee holding art auction

Posted: Updated:
By Melinda Zosh, Reporter
Great Falls - The Electric City Pittie Committee is holding its third annual art auction on Friday May 12 from 6-10 p.m. at the Paris Gibson Square Museum of Art. A silent auction will take place from 7-8:30 p.m. There will be about 50 pieces of art and jewelry available for auction. The event is free, but donations are encouraged.  

