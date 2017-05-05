Man charged sexual intercourse without consent - KFBB.com News, Sports and Weather

Man charged sexual intercourse without consent

By Tarvarious Haywood, Reporter
GREAT FALLS -

In court news today Robert Matthew Paul Mitchell was sentenced on charges of sexual intercourse without consent.
Court documents say in 2008, Mitchell started molesting and raping the victim when she was only eight or nine years old. 
The acts continued on until she was 11.
During the disclosure of the victim, she stated she was afraid to tell anyone because of his size as Mitchell stands 6'4  and weighs 200 plus pounds.
He was found guilty on 2 counts of sexual intercourse without consent.
Judge John Kutzman sentenced Mitchell to 60 years in the Montana State Prison, and was ordered to pay the victim over 5,000 dollars in restitution.

