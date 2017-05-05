Minor injuries reported after crash in SW Great Falls - KFBB.com News, Sports and Weather

Minor injuries reported after crash in SW Great Falls

Posted: Updated:

A single vehicle accident on the southwest side of Great Falls has resulted in minor injuries and some serious damage. 

The incident happened just before 8:00pm on the 1400 Block of 3rd Ave. Southwest.

Witnesses on the scene tell KFBB a 2017 Ford Mustang was driving down American Avenue, when they heard squealing tires and a crash. After those witnesses came outside, they found the car upside down. The Great Falls Police Department says the vehicle rolled at least once and hit a pole. 

One witness described the incident as a "joy ride" that went wrong when the driver hit a bump and lost control. GFPD is unable to confirm at this time exactly what happened to cause the accident, but say there were minor injuries, and the driver did not request medical treatment. 
 

  • Most Popular

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Garth Brooks adds additional shows in Billings this June

    Garth Brooks adds additional shows in Billings this June

    Friday, May 5 2017 1:11 PM EDT2017-05-05 17:11:54 GMT

    One of music's best entertainers, Garth Brooks, is coming to Billings for the first time in 19 years. 

    One of music's best entertainers, Garth Brooks, is coming to Billings for the first time in 19 years. 

  • Cut Bank holds a mock accident

    Cut Bank holds a mock accident

    Thursday, May 4 2017 7:39 PM EDT2017-05-04 23:39:33 GMT

    In Cut Bank the Police Department, High School, and members of the community, came together to tackle the issue of teenage distracted driving.   For the first time instead of looking at videos of accidents that may happen the police department took it one step further and created one. 

    In Cut Bank the Police Department, High School, and members of the community, came together to tackle the issue of teenage distracted driving.   For the first time instead of looking at videos of accidents that may happen the police department took it one step further and created one. 

  • New plan for old building

    New plan for old building

    Thursday, May 4 2017 7:49 PM EDT2017-05-04 23:49:13 GMT
    A developer in town has some major plans for the old Strain building in downtown Great Falls, which could possibly bring hundreds jobs to the area. The developer plans on restoring the building back to it's original glory, and renting it out for possible commercial use.  We spoke with a store owner who has been across the street from the strain building for 60 years now. Ike Kaufman of Kaufman's Menswear says its hard to tell right now how the new business will effect his compan...
    A developer in town has some major plans for the old Strain building in downtown Great Falls, which could possibly bring hundreds jobs to the area. The developer plans on restoring the building back to it's original glory, and renting it out for possible commercial use.  We spoke with a store owner who has been across the street from the strain building for 60 years now. Ike Kaufman of Kaufman's Menswear says its hard to tell right now how the new business will effect his compan...

  • Too early to start gardening?

    Too early to start gardening?

    Friday, May 5 2017 5:36 PM EDT2017-05-05 21:36:11 GMT

    Great Falls - Thursday's beautiful clear skies and 80-degree weather may have you thinking about getting your garden together. However, even though it's beautiful outside, gardening experts say you should still wait a few more weeks to get outside and start planting in a garden.

    Great Falls - Thursday's beautiful clear skies and 80-degree weather may have you thinking about getting your garden together. However, even though it's beautiful outside, gardening experts say you should still wait a few more weeks to get outside and start planting in a garden.

  • Trump says Canada is banning U.S. milk

    Wednesday, May 3 2017 9:47 PM EDT2017-05-04 01:47:18 GMT

    Trump said in a recent move the Canadian Government is now blocking dairy imports from American ranchers. Even with the North American Free Trade Agreement, Canada said no. How will ranchers be affected? In an interview last month, President Trump blames NAFTA for hardships that Mid-Western dairy farmers are facing. 

    Trump said in a recent move the Canadian Government is now blocking dairy imports from American ranchers. Even with the North American Free Trade Agreement, Canada said no. How will ranchers be affected? In an interview last month, President Trump blames NAFTA for hardships that Mid-Western dairy farmers are facing. 

  • Teen sentenced for arson that damaged Helena High

    Teen sentenced for arson that damaged Helena High

    Thursday, May 4 2017 1:04 PM EDT2017-05-04 17:04:57 GMT

    HELENA, Mont. (AP) - A 13-year-old Helena girl has been given a suspended sentence and ordered to attend inpatient chemical dependency treatment as part of a Youth Court plea agreement for her role in a fire that caused nearly $3 million in damage at Helena High School.

    HELENA, Mont. (AP) - A 13-year-old Helena girl has been given a suspended sentence and ordered to attend inpatient chemical dependency treatment as part of a Youth Court plea agreement for her role in a fire that caused nearly $3 million in damage at Helena High School.

  • Red Ants Pants Announces 2017 Festival Lineup

    Red Ants Pants Announces 2017 Festival Lineup

    Sunday, April 2 2017 6:08 PM EDT2017-04-02 22:08:05 GMT

    Get your dancing shoes on: Red Ants Pants has announced their 2017 music festival lineup.

    Get your dancing shoes on: Red Ants Pants has announced their 2017 music festival lineup.

  • Lawmakers Debate Humanity of Fetus

    Lawmakers Debate Humanity of Fetus

    Tuesday, March 28 2017 8:16 PM EDT2017-03-29 00:16:48 GMT
    Tuesdays, lawmakers heard a bill that would bring the legality of abortions in Montana into question. Rather than addressing the time frame in which a woman could get an abortion, the bill addresses whether or not that fetus should be considered a person. Republican Representative Derek Skees of Kalispell is behind the bill, which says life begins at conception. Opponents say this is just another attempt to outlaw abortion altogether and it would put constraints on birth control, li...
    Tuesdays, lawmakers heard a bill that would bring the legality of abortions in Montana into question. Rather than addressing the time frame in which a woman could get an abortion, the bill addresses whether or not that fetus should be considered a person. Republican Representative Derek Skees of Kalispell is behind the bill, which says life begins at conception. Opponents say this is just another attempt to outlaw abortion altogether and it would put constraints on birth control, li...

  • GOP to Introduce Infrastructure Bill This Week

    GOP to Introduce Infrastructure Bill This Week

    Tuesday, March 21 2017 8:32 PM EDT2017-03-22 00:32:57 GMT

    The infrastructure bill proposed by Governor Steve Bullock is dead, but Montana Republicans says they plan to present their own bill as early as Wednesday. Infrastructure projects have been broken down into several bills that divide the projects up by priority. The plan is to pay for the majority of the projects in the bills with cash, about $212 million. But each bill also includes tentative projects depending on how much bonding is approved. A separate bonding bill will determine...

    The infrastructure bill proposed by Governor Steve Bullock is dead, but Montana Republicans says they plan to present their own bill as early as Wednesday. Infrastructure projects have been broken down into several bills that divide the projects up by priority. The plan is to pay for the majority of the projects in the bills with cash, about $212 million. But each bill also includes tentative projects depending on how much bonding is approved. A separate bonding bill will determine...