Minor injuries reported after crash in SW Great Falls

A single vehicle accident on the southwest side of Great Falls has resulted in minor injuries and some serious damage.

The incident happened just before 8:00pm on the 1400 Block of 3rd Ave. Southwest.

Witnesses on the scene tell KFBB a 2017 Ford Mustang was driving down American Avenue, when they heard squealing tires and a crash. After those witnesses came outside, they found the car upside down. The Great Falls Police Department says the vehicle rolled at least once and hit a pole.

One witness described the incident as a "joy ride" that went wrong when the driver hit a bump and lost control. GFPD is unable to confirm at this time exactly what happened to cause the accident, but say there were minor injuries, and the driver did not request medical treatment.

