Warm greetings as airmen return home

They spent six months in the Middle East, doing what they signed up to do, but Friday they get to come home to family and loved ones.



Members of the Red Horse Squadron at Malmstrom Air Force Base landed this afternoon, and it wasn't long before tears of happiness were falling.



But for one particular service member, the day was extra special. Airman Phillip Gomez was greeted by his wife, Angelette, and second child, a baby he held for the first time upon his return. He says he's feeling a lot of emotions, but seeing his daughter for the first time made him weak in the knees.

"You want to cry but you got to keep it together got to be Dad," says Gomez. "She's gorgeous, she takes after her mother, thank goodness for that. I'm just speechless, honestly... It's just really good to meet her, I've been looking at her for four months through a screen and so its amazing."



The surprise didn't stop there. Just as school got out Friday afternoon, the Gomez family made another surprise visit to Lewis and Clark Elementary School. The couple's other children, Ahmila and Eli, had no clue that their Dad was back home.

They jumped in his arms as soon as they saw him.