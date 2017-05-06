Garth Brooks fan diagnoses herself with 'garthritis'

They spent six months in the Middle East, doing what they signed up to do, but Friday they get to come home to family and loved ones. Members of the Red Horse Squadron at Malmstrom Air Force Base landed this afternoon, and it wasn't long before tears of happiness were falling. But for one particular service member, the day was extra special. Airman Phillip Gomez was greeted by his wife, Angelette, and second child, a baby he held for the first time upon his return. He ...
One of music's best entertainers, Garth Brooks, is coming to Billings for the first time in 19 years.
HELENA, Mont. (AP) - A 13-year-old Helena girl has been given a suspended sentence and ordered to attend inpatient chemical dependency treatment as part of a Youth Court plea agreement for her role in a fire that caused nearly $3 million in damage at Helena High School.
Get your dancing shoes on: Red Ants Pants has announced their 2017 music festival lineup.
The infrastructure bill proposed by Governor Steve Bullock is dead, but Montana Republicans says they plan to present their own bill as early as Wednesday. Infrastructure projects have been broken down into several bills that divide the projects up by priority. The plan is to pay for the majority of the projects in the bills with cash, about $212 million. But each bill also includes tentative projects depending on how much bonding is approved. A separate bonding bill will determine...
