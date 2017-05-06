Garth Brooks fan diagnoses herself with 'garthritis'

Great Falls - Fans across the state are overwhelmed with excitement at the news that country music star Garth Brooks is coming to Billings next month, but for one fan from Havre, she's taken her love for Garth to a whole new level.

It's a story that started about 25 years ago.

"I've diagnosed myself with Garthritis," said Misty "Brooks" Denny.

That's when a young woman heard a voice...

"And yeah, when I finally saw his face, I was done for," said Denny.

That face is one that's recognized all over the world, none other than country music star Garth Brooks.

"I loved him. I was crushing on him so bad, and I wanted to be him at the same time. It was weird," said Denny.

Over the years misty Denny has traveled to see Garth's home in Oklahoma, she's attended every concert that she can, and she carries him with her wherever she goes.

"I've always purchases his CDs in threes. One for the house, one for the car and one to keep in the wrapping just to have. At one time I had 200 something plus posters, pictures and newspaper clipping adorning my bedrooms walls," said Denny.

However, Misty Denny has also taken her "Garthritis" to a whole new level.

"When I was 14, I changed my name to Misty Brooks and it's just stuck with me over the years," said Denny.

Denny says it's not a legal name change, but it's what friends and family know her by.

"I called her at work and so I was asking for Misty Denny and nobody knew he she was, and they're like 'oh Misty Brooks,' and I'm like 'did she get married or something?,'" said Carma Corcoran, Denny's aunt.

No, she hasn't married Garth Brooks, In fact, she hasn't even met him yet. For now she's just patiently waiting for that day to come.

"I suppose I can go another 25 without, but I keep thinking one day I'm gonna have my moment and I hope so," said Denny.