Trey Tintinger Beats World Record in High Jump

Track meets always bring exciting elements, but Saturday's track meet was especially exciting for Helena High's Trey Tintinger as he broke a world record.

Trey cleared 6'11" on the high jump - which caused for a celebration with all his teammates.

Jamaica's Christoff Bryan set the previous world record for 14-year-old at 6'10 3/4" in 2011. Trey says he hopes to clear 7'2" by state.

The Olympic world record is 7'10", and Trey wants to clear 7'8" by his senior year - right on track to get him on the Olympic team.

As the meet wasn't a sanctioned United States Track Association events, Trey's jump will be marked as an unofficial world record.

We'll have a full feature piece on Trey coming up on May 17th. Be sure to stay tuned to see his journey to reaching new heights.