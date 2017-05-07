Griz Fall in Big Sky Conference Title Game

It was heartbreak for the Montana Grizzly softball team yesterday as they lost in extra innings to Weber State 6-5.

A win would have given the team it's first Big Sky Conference Title in it's third year as a program, but the Wildcats forced extra innings, and won the game in the 8th. The griz now finish in second place behind Weber State, and will have to head back down to Ogden, Utah for the conference tournament, which will start Thursday. If Montana wins the tournament, they will be the lone Big Sky Conference representative in the NCAA tournament, which would be a first for the program.

After losing to Weber, the Griz drop to that second seed. That means they get a bye in the first round, and won't play until late Thursday. Their opponent will be the winner of 3-seed Sacramento State and 6-seed Idaho State, both teams the Griz beat in their only series during the regular season.

