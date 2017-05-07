Knowles appears in court Monday

Five schools, 25 years, and more than 900 games - that's all part of the journey of Power head coach Griff Bye. "The coolest thing about it is definitely the kids," Coach Bye said.

Fans across the state are overwhelmed with excitement at the news that country music star Garth Brooks is coming to Billings next month, but for one fan from Havre, she's taken her love for Garth to a whole new level.

The Great Falls Police Department announcing one of their long time veterans on the force hanging up his gun and badge. After spending 24 years with the department, Sergeant Larry Brooks has retired. He was only on the force for 3 years as field trainer before he was promoted to master police office. Brooks had a very active career spending time in many different positions. Sergeant Brooks says he's blessed to have been able to serve our community. He went on to say he wil...