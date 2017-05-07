Teen accused of killing 18 year old Megan Meriwether over pot, changes plea

UPDATE: 10/03/2017 12:10 PM

Joseph Knowles is set to change his plea this afternoon on a deliberate homicide charge in Cascade County Court. Knowles is accused of killing 18-year-old Megan Meriwether over a drug deal gone bad back in 2016.

Appearing in Cascade County Court Monday for a bail reduction hearing is Joseph Knowles.

He is accused of murdering Megan Meriwether last September.

Police responded to a disturbance near the 8th Alley South.

When they arrived they found Meriwether unresponsive lying face up in the alley.

She was later pronounced dead at Benefis.

According to court documents said she bled out from a stab wound to the neck.

Witnesses told police they had seen Knowles car in the area right before the Meriwether was murdered.

The witness also told police Knowles had said he did, in fact, commit the crime.

Knowles is being charged with deliberate homicide, tampering with or fabricating evidence and accountability to robbery.

At the time of the murder, Knowles was only sixteen years old.



