Pet of the Week: Kitty

This week KFBB is featuring Kitty as our Pet of the Week, and she's available for adoption right now at the Maclean Animal Adoption Center (MAAC) in Great Falls.

Kitty is a two year old spayed black and white female cat. She likes to sit in the sun, and she will give you plenty of love, but then she likes to do her own thing.

"She will let you play with her and spend some time with her but when she's done, she's done, she's got other things she wants to do," said Kirk Hindoien, Director of Operations at MAAC.

Some of those things include just playing or lounging around like a typical cat, and as for her forever home? Hindoien says that Kitty would fit in with just about any family.

"She's good with dogs, she's good with other cats. She does well with visitors. She does well with the families so she is a family member just waiting for a family to come and get her," said Hindoien.

