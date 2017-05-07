Belgrade Softball Looks to Reach State Championship

This year's Belgrade softball squad could be the one to get the Panthers to the state championship. Belgrade has just one loss on the season to AA Helena-Capital.

The Panthers success has started on the mound this season, led by senior Shania Neubauer and sophomore Erin Elgas. The squad given up just 16 runs all season.

But the Panthers have backed up that outstanding pitching with plenty of run support, averaging more than 8 runs per contest, including seven games where they scored 13 or more. And the scary thing for their opponents--Belgrade believes they can get even better.

"I think we're improving every single day in practice, because we focus on the little things every day at practice," said Ty Atwood, junior center fielder. "So we just improve gradually throughout the season, and we're doing really well so far."

"We're really happy with the whole progress of especially our younger girls," added Mike Neubauer, Belgrade head coach. "The older girls have been with me for a long time, so they're there, but our younger girls are starting to turn the corner here and they're getting what it's all about. I'm pretty happy with where we're at."