Power Basketball Coach Griff Bye Passes Away

People all around the state of Montana are mourning the passing of Power basketball coach Griff Bye.

Loren Dunk, Power Superintendent, spoke to SWX over the phone and told us that Coach Bye passed away Saturday night after complications from prostate cancer surgery.

Coach Bye made himself well known on basketball courts all around the state - as he coached for 30+ years in more than 900 games. Griff repped the head coach title for Sunburst, Valier, North Star, Rocky Boy, and most recently, Power.

Players, coaches, and fans in Montana have expressed that Coach Bye had an infectious personality and was genuine and positive to all those he knew. Other Northern C coaches have also said that someone like Coach Bye can truly never be forgotten and his impact will last for years to come.

"I think he'll just be remembered for being a good guy. Being a good coach, being a successful coach. Being friends with everyone," said Dominik Dunk, Power junior basketball player. "He'll be remembered differently by different people but I think he definitely made an impact on a lot of people's lives."

"He was a person that was a friend of so many people. Anybody that knew him for a short time, he was there friend for a lifetime," added Loren Dunk. "It affects our school, but it affects all of the schools and all of the players he ever coached and any other coaches he battled against. I know it's just a sad day across the state. It's just a tough loss for everyone."



KFBB is waiting for memorial service details. As soon as we receive that information - we will let you know.

KFBB would like to extend our deepest condolences to those close with Griff - especially to his family and team.