Stamp Out Hunger

The 25th annual national Letter Carriers’ #StampOutHunger Food Drive is Saturday, May 13!
On that day, all you have to do is leave a bag or bags of unopened non-perishable food by your mailbox before your letter carrier’s normal pickup time.
Your letter carrier will deliver the food to the Great Falls Food Bank. If you can't get to the grocery store for food donations you can leave a check in the envelop provided by your letter carrier and they will deliver that as well.
"Our goal is to collect 20,000 pounds for our local community on Saturday.", said Shaun Tatarka, director of the Great Falls Food Bank.
Food donated will go directly to serve Meals on Wheels, school pantries, Rescue Mission and more.
A woman is facing charges for allegedly swinging an ax at her husband when he came over to their shared residence. She wanted a divorce from her husband who told told Gallatin County deputies that he went to their house and found the door locked.
Five schools, 25 years, and more than 900 games - that's all part of the journey of Power head coach Griff Bye. "The coolest thing about it is definitely the kids," Coach Bye said.
Thunderstorms winds caused several lodge-pole pine trees to fall by a campsite south of Elliston. One of those trees hit a 41-year-old woman who had been camping in the area.
FLATHEAD COUNTY, Wash. - Authorities in Flathead County are searching for a missing Arizona woman in an area where grizzly bears are known to inhabit. 25-year-old Madeline Connelly was reported missing in the Great Bear Wilderness area. She was in the area visiting family who say she went for a day hike with her dog on Thursday, May 4th and never returned.
A Great Falls man has been arrested after a rollover Friday. The non-fatal accident happened on 3rd Avenue South West and 14th Street South West.
HELENA, Mont. (AP) - A 13-year-old Helena girl has been given a suspended sentence and ordered to attend inpatient chemical dependency treatment as part of a Youth Court plea agreement for her role in a fire that caused nearly $3 million in damage at Helena High School.
Get your dancing shoes on: Red Ants Pants has announced their 2017 music festival lineup.
The infrastructure bill proposed by Governor Steve Bullock is dead, but Montana Republicans says they plan to present their own bill as early as Wednesday. Infrastructure projects have been broken down into several bills that divide the projects up by priority. The plan is to pay for the majority of the projects in the bills with cash, about $212 million. But each bill also includes tentative projects depending on how much bonding is approved. A separate bonding bill will determine...
