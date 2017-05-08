Stamp Out Hunger

The 25th annual national Letter Carriers’ #StampOutHunger Food Drive is Saturday, May 13!

On that day, all you have to do is leave a bag or bags of unopened non-perishable food by your mailbox before your letter carrier’s normal pickup time.

Your letter carrier will deliver the food to the Great Falls Food Bank. If you can't get to the grocery store for food donations you can leave a check in the envelop provided by your letter carrier and they will deliver that as well.

"Our goal is to collect 20,000 pounds for our local community on Saturday.", said Shaun Tatarka, director of the Great Falls Food Bank.

Food donated will go directly to serve Meals on Wheels, school pantries, Rescue Mission and more.