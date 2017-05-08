Elections office prepares for upcoming election

Elections clerks across Montana are being increasingly challenged to serve voters with severe physical disabilities because of a dwindling supply of polling equipment designed especially for people who cannot use traditional voting machines.

Cascade County Clerk and Recorder, Rina Moore said the machine they have on hand will not be serviced anymore by the company who makes them. Because, there is a new model out but she said they are not sure when they'll get it.

"We only have a handful of people who come in and use our auto marks but because of the laws in the State of Montana, you have to be able to print on a paper ballot and these are the only machine that I'm aware of in the nation that does that," said Moore.

She said the machine can do braile, change the size of fonts,and can even have headphones plugged in for the hearing impaired.

They do have other machines they can pull parts from to use for repairs. This one here will have to last until funds can be secured in the next legislative session.

As for the upcoming election she said they are ready for the big day.

During the November elections right in the middle of counting ballots the system stopped working. Moore said the paper the ballots were printed on was to blame.

"Some of the stock is from that batch and some of the stock we ordered is like that but but its probably maybe twenty five percent," said Moore.

This time around they have someone on hand in case that happens again. However she said they don't foresee that .

She said since last week 31,000 ballots have already gone out. And if you haven't received yours in the mail make sure you stop by the elections office in person so you can vote.