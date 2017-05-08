Youth facing murder charges appears in court

The man accused of killing 18 year old Megan Meriwether last fall in a drug deal gone bad is asking for his bail to be reduced.

During Monday's hearing Knowles attorney asked for a reduction on his $100,000 bond.

The alley of Eight Avenue South is where Great Falls Police found Megan Meriwether unresponsive lying face up. Court documents state she had died of a stab wound to the neck and had bled out in the alley. Court documents said this began when Knowles and his girlfriend Brianna Coombs went to purchase marijuana.

When Coombs did not have enough money Meriwether refused the sale and a fight broke out. That's when Knowles allegedly stabbed her.

Monday, District Court Judge John Larson from Missoula county presided over the case via video teleconference.

Knowles attorney requested the bond to be lowered to $50,000 and he be release to his older sister.

"The court declines to lower the bond. From the court's own experience as well the one hundred thousand dollar bond is not extraordinarily high there remains a significantly high risk of non appearance and as well as safety issues," said Judge Larson.

So not only did his bond not get reduced, prosecution actually asked for it to be raised. Knowles has a juvenile history of criminal activity and recent altercations at the detention center. He did not change his plea from not guilty on charges of deliberate homicide and tampering with evidence.

His bond remains at $100,000. The trial date has not been set yet. He was 16 when the crime was committed however he will be tried as an adult.