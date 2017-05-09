C.R. Anderson Remains Closed Wednesday After Fire - KFBB.com News, Sports and Weather

C.R. Anderson Remains Closed Wednesday After Fire

Posted: Updated:
By Ty Hawkins, Anchor/Reporter
Connect

A fire at C.R Anderson Middle School forced the school to close and cancel after school activities Tuesday and Wednesday. School officials say the fire started around 3 p.m Monday afternoon. No students were in the building.

Helena Superintendent Jack Copps believes the fire could have been ignited by one of the ceiling lights and says most of the damage is from water that put out the fire.

Tuesdays crews worked on water damage, inspected the school's lighting and had lead testing done. Depending on the lead test results, the district will determine how much longer the school will remain shut down. The most up to date information on the status of the school's schedule can be found at: www.cra.helenaschools.org.

