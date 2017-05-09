Fire causes Helena school closure Tuesday

A fire at C.R Anderson Middle School forcing the school to close Tuesday. School officials say the fire started around 3 p.m Monday afternoon. No students were in the building.

Helena Superintendent Jack Copps believes the fire could have been ignited by one of the ceiling lights and says most of the damage was done due to water which put out the flames.

Copps says the building will be inspected Tuesday to decide if school will resume on Wednesday. At this point, the cause of the fire is still under investigation. The school will update parents, students and faculty of any developments.