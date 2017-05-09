First ever Youth Pow wow

InterTribal Strong is a Native American high school student group here in the Electric City and coming up on Saturday at Montana Expo Park, is their very first Pow Wow.

We caught up to the students as they finalized their plans. Over the past month they have been working with different organizations like Benefis and the Little Shell Tribe, to raise funds for the dancers. Chairperson for the Pow Wow, Jasmine Gils, said the support is outstanding. Not only did they meet their goal of six thousand dollars. They surpassed it. She invited the Great Falls community to come and learn.

"This is a real life experience so you actually get to learn from Indians, their way of how they think. Its different from what you learn at school," said Gils.

The Pow Wow starts at 1 pm Saturday afternoon and is free to the public. She said there will be a break for an elder's dinner and the last grand entry will be at six.