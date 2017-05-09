Scottish Rite Spaghetti dinner

The Great Falls Scottish Rite Childhood Language Clinic is set to host their annual spaghetti dinner to raise funds. Tickets are $10 for adults and children 6 and under are free. The dinner on May 17th will also showcase a live and silent auction as well as a 50/50 and a raffle for an IPad. All proceeds raised will go directly to the Great Falls Scottish Rite Childhood Language Clinic. Dinner starts at 5pm. For more details call the clinic at 406-727-1088
Employees at the Hanford Nuclear Site have been told to take cover due to a possible tunnel collapse that it may have released radioactive particles into the air.
The search for Madeline Connelly has been expanded with her mother, father and uncle now in the area helping. Flathead County law enforcement say more personnel from the National Park Service are also joining the effort to locate the 25-year-old woman and her dog Mogi.
A woman is facing charges for allegedly swinging an ax at her husband when he came over to their shared residence. She wanted a divorce from her husband who told told Gallatin County deputies that he went to their house and found the door locked.
Thunderstorms winds caused several lodge-pole pine trees to fall by a campsite south of Elliston. One of those trees hit a 41-year-old woman who had been camping in the area.
People all around the state of Montana are mourning the passing of Power basketball coach Griff Bye.
HELENA, Mont. (AP) - A 13-year-old Helena girl has been given a suspended sentence and ordered to attend inpatient chemical dependency treatment as part of a Youth Court plea agreement for her role in a fire that caused nearly $3 million in damage at Helena High School.
Get your dancing shoes on: Red Ants Pants has announced their 2017 music festival lineup.
The infrastructure bill proposed by Governor Steve Bullock is dead, but Montana Republicans says they plan to present their own bill as early as Wednesday. Infrastructure projects have been broken down into several bills that divide the projects up by priority. The plan is to pay for the majority of the projects in the bills with cash, about $212 million. But each bill also includes tentative projects depending on how much bonding is approved. A separate bonding bill will determine...
