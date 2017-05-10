Bus tour provides fantastic voyage at local conference

On the second day of the 2017 Annual Montana Housing Partnership Conference in Great Falls, one NeighborWorks official organized a moving visual experience for those wanting to go for a ride.

NeighborWorks Executive Director Sheila Rice says the conference is important, but believes a tour bus ride would be the perfect ingredient for a fantastic voyage, while having an impact.

"Nothing works like a tour where you can actually go and see the three hundred houses that NeighborWorks has built," Rice said. "If a picture is worth a thousand words than a tour is worth a million words."

Rice says the conference gives NeighborWorks the chance to highlight their work, past and present. Adding they have wonderful public and private partnerships in Great Falls.

She also said it takes a village to do what NeighborWorks does and they couldn't do it without the support of the community.

Last night, Rice was at downtown restaurant and believes over half the people there were connected to the Montana Housing Partnership Conference, which is good for local businesses.