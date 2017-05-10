NorthWestern Energy reporting power outage in NE part of Great F - KFBB.com News, Sports and Weather

NorthWestern Energy reporting power outage in NE part of Great Falls

Posted: Updated:
GREAT FALLS -

NorthWestern Energy is reporting about 3,650 Great Falls customers are currently without power in the northeast part of the city. Crews are currently responding.

There are no details yet on cause or expected fix time, according to a company tweet.

  • Most Popular

  • BREAKING: Madeline Connelly and dog found alive (PHOTOS)

    BREAKING: Madeline Connelly and dog found alive (PHOTOS)

    Wednesday, May 10 2017 2:33 PM EDT2017-05-10 18:33:10 GMT

    Madeline Connelly, who went missing in the Great Bear Wilderness May 4, has been found alive after extensive search efforts.

    Madeline Connelly, who went missing in the Great Bear Wilderness May 4, has been found alive after extensive search efforts.

  • Teen sentenced for arson that damaged Helena High

    Teen sentenced for arson that damaged Helena High

    Thursday, May 4 2017 1:04 PM EDT2017-05-04 17:04:57 GMT

    HELENA, Mont. (AP) - A 13-year-old Helena girl has been given a suspended sentence and ordered to attend inpatient chemical dependency treatment as part of a Youth Court plea agreement for her role in a fire that caused nearly $3 million in damage at Helena High School.

    HELENA, Mont. (AP) - A 13-year-old Helena girl has been given a suspended sentence and ordered to attend inpatient chemical dependency treatment as part of a Youth Court plea agreement for her role in a fire that caused nearly $3 million in damage at Helena High School.

  • Red Ants Pants Announces 2017 Festival Lineup

    Red Ants Pants Announces 2017 Festival Lineup

    Sunday, April 2 2017 6:08 PM EDT2017-04-02 22:08:05 GMT

    Get your dancing shoes on: Red Ants Pants has announced their 2017 music festival lineup.

    Get your dancing shoes on: Red Ants Pants has announced their 2017 music festival lineup.

  • Lawmakers Debate Humanity of Fetus

    Lawmakers Debate Humanity of Fetus

    Tuesday, March 28 2017 8:16 PM EDT2017-03-29 00:16:48 GMT
    Tuesdays, lawmakers heard a bill that would bring the legality of abortions in Montana into question. Rather than addressing the time frame in which a woman could get an abortion, the bill addresses whether or not that fetus should be considered a person. Republican Representative Derek Skees of Kalispell is behind the bill, which says life begins at conception. Opponents say this is just another attempt to outlaw abortion altogether and it would put constraints on birth control, li...
    Tuesdays, lawmakers heard a bill that would bring the legality of abortions in Montana into question. Rather than addressing the time frame in which a woman could get an abortion, the bill addresses whether or not that fetus should be considered a person. Republican Representative Derek Skees of Kalispell is behind the bill, which says life begins at conception. Opponents say this is just another attempt to outlaw abortion altogether and it would put constraints on birth control, li...