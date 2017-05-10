NorthWestern Energy reporting power outage in NE part of Great Falls

Employees at the Hanford Nuclear Site have been told to take cover due to a possible tunnel collapse that it may have released radioactive particles into the air.
(information taken from our affiliates at KHQ and KNDU) Employees at the Hanford Nuclear Site have been told to take cover due to a possible tunnel collapse that it may have released radioactive particles into the air.
Flathead County Sheriff Chuck Curry tells us on May 9th search parties have increased. Sheriff Curry says, the search parties started at Middle Fork Trail which is the supposed last known point of origin for Maddie.
Flathead County Sheriff Chuck Curry tells us on May 9th search parties have increased. Sheriff Curry says, the search parties started at Middle Fork Trail which is the supposed last known point of origin for Maddie.
The search for Madeline Connelly has been expanded with her mother, father and uncle now in the area helping. Flathead County law enforcement say more personnel from the National Park Service are also joining the effort to locate the 25-year-old woman and her dog Mogi.
The search for Madeline Connelly has been expanded with her mother, father and uncle now in the area helping. Flathead County law enforcement say more personnel from the National Park Service are also joining the effort to locate the 25-year-old woman and her dog Mogi.
Donald Trump Jr. is coming back to Montana to continue campaigning with Greg Gianforte. He was recently here in April, when he spoke in Kalispell, Hamilton, Billings and Bozeman.
Donald Trump Jr. is coming back to Montana to continue campaigning with Greg Gianforte. He was recently here in April, when he spoke in Kalispell, Hamilton, Billings and Bozeman.
Madeline Connelly, who went missing in the Great Bear Wilderness May 4, has been found alive after extensive search efforts.
Madeline Connelly, who went missing in the Great Bear Wilderness May 4, has been found alive after extensive search efforts.
HELENA, Mont. (AP) - A 13-year-old Helena girl has been given a suspended sentence and ordered to attend inpatient chemical dependency treatment as part of a Youth Court plea agreement for her role in a fire that caused nearly $3 million in damage at Helena High School.
HELENA, Mont. (AP) - A 13-year-old Helena girl has been given a suspended sentence and ordered to attend inpatient chemical dependency treatment as part of a Youth Court plea agreement for her role in a fire that caused nearly $3 million in damage at Helena High School.
Get your dancing shoes on: Red Ants Pants has announced their 2017 music festival lineup.
Get your dancing shoes on: Red Ants Pants has announced their 2017 music festival lineup.