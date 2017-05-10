NorthWestern Energy reporting power outage in NE part of Great Falls

(information taken from our affiliates at KHQ and KNDU) Employees at the Hanford Nuclear Site have been told to take cover due to a possible tunnel collapse that it may have released radioactive particles into the air.

Employees at the Hanford Nuclear Site have been told to take cover due to a possible tunnel collapse that it may have released radioactive particles into the air.

Flathead County Sheriff Chuck Curry tells us on May 9th search parties have increased. Sheriff Curry says, the search parties started at Middle Fork Trail which is the supposed last known point of origin for Maddie.

Flathead County Sheriff Chuck Curry tells us on May 9th search parties have increased. Sheriff Curry says, the search parties started at Middle Fork Trail which is the supposed last known point of origin for Maddie.

The search for Madeline Connelly has been expanded with her mother, father and uncle now in the area helping. Flathead County law enforcement say more personnel from the National Park Service are also joining the effort to locate the 25-year-old woman and her dog Mogi.

The search for Madeline Connelly has been expanded with her mother, father and uncle now in the area helping. Flathead County law enforcement say more personnel from the National Park Service are also joining the effort to locate the 25-year-old woman and her dog Mogi.

NorthWestern Energy is reporting about 3,650 Great Falls customers are currently without power in the northeast part of the city. Crews are currently responding. There are no details yet on cause or expected fix time, according to a company tweet.