What you should do if you are in a hit and run accident

By Tarvarious Haywood, Reporter
GREAT FALLS -

In 2016, Montana Highway Patrol reported that nearly 11 percent of all crashes in the state were hit and run accidents.
That's nearly 25 hundred collisions some of them, resulting in fatalities like the one we reported on last month in Ulm. MHP says there are things you can do to help, if you find yourself in this situation.
The first thing to do try and get clear visuals of the license plate number and make or model of the vehicle.
Trooper Terrance Rosenbaum says there are a number of reasons people flee from the scene but usually, they are just scared and aren't sure what to do. 
The second rule you should never chase a person who is already scared and willing to do anything to get out of trouble.
Rosenbaum says if you are a witness to an accident where the occupants in the vehicle are not able to respond, the same rules apply. 
Try to gather as much information as you can that will help officers locate the suspect.

