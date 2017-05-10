New upgrades coming to Malmstrom Air Force Base

General Ellen Pawlikowski , Commander of the Air Force Material Command, visited Malmstrom today to talk about upgrading the base's missile system.

The Air Force introduced what they call programmed depot maintenance.

This is a series of upgrades and maintenance to the missile silos, which she says some of which have not been touched in over 50 years. What's so special about this one in particular in about a month the first programmed depot maintenance will be completed right here in the Electric City.

She says they are now being proactive about the routine maintenance of weapons systems all over.

Their plan is to start doing these upgrades to the missile system every eight years.