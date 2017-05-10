Historic Brothel Tour takes place this weekend - KFBB.com News, Sports and Weather

Historic Brothel Tour takes place this weekend

Posted: Updated:
By Ty Hawkins, Anchor/Reporter
The 'Great Falls Downtown Chicks' pride themselves on explaining the history of Great Falls in a fun, and factual way. This weekend they're taking guests on a trolley ride to explore a few of area's historic brothels. 

The tours have been going on for a few years, but it's been awhile since they brought the trolley out for this event. Guests will see the historic buildings and hear stories from eight different characters. 

Great Falls Downtown Chicks Chair Michelle Chenoweth says bootlegging liquor and prostitution were a major part of history for many towns. And Great Falls is no different. While the characters on the tour add entertainment, they don't diminish the importance of the history. 

"It merely softens the pallet, I guess a bit to take in this information," Chenoweth said. "Some of it is very sad but it happened its real and its part of our history."

Chenoweth will be playing a role in the tour, as a character named Gloria, who's story takes place at the Park Hotel. Chenoweth says some of the names of characters have been changed because relatives still reside in the community and they didn't want to offend anyone.

Friday's tour is sold out, but tickets are still available for Saturday at 6 p.m. when the tour starts at Bert & Ernie's.  

