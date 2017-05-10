First grocery store in 20 years opens soon in rural Montana - KFBB.com News, Sports and Weather

First grocery store in 20 years opens soon in rural Montana

Posted: Updated:
By Rachel Crowspreadingwings, Reporter
Can you imagine having to make a 200 mile round trip, just to get groceries? Well that's exactly the trip most people from the Fort Belknap Indian Reservation have to make. But come July, that's all about to change. 


It has been over 20 years since the community of Lodgepole has had their own grocery store. Meaning people have had to travel to Havre, Great Falls, and even Billings. For almost a year, tribal member Josie Cliff and the Fort Belknap Economic Development Corporation, have been working together to get the "Red Paint Creek Trading Post and Pantry" up and running.

"There's a huge excitement out there not only in the  community of Lodgepole but also the entire reservation,"said Cliff.

She said on Monday, they found a commercial refrigeration system  that will be installed.  Community members are building the checkout tables and other shelves to be used. And the foundation for the gas bar is almost ready. She said they are aim to open in July, just in time for the tribe's pow-wow.  And they will be able to also provide jobs.  Because it will be open 24 hours a day.

