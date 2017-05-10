Salvation Army Women's Auxiliary gears up for annual Luncheon

Join the Salvation Army Women's Auxiliary for its annual "Collectibles, Bargain and Treasures Sale and Luncheon." This year's sale will take place at the Corp Building located at 1000 17th Avenue South in Great Falls.

This year's luncheon will kick off on Friday, May 12th at 11:00am with guest speaker Candy Zanot, owner of "Feather Your Nest." Following her speech, there will be a silent auction, and participants will automatically have access to the "early bird" admission, which will kick off at 1:30pm.

If you aren't able to attend the luncheon but would still like to attend the early bird sale, you can purchase a ticket for $10 and shop from 1:30-3:00pm ahead of the crowds.

General Admission costs $2 and will take place from 3:00-6:00pm.

But the bargains don't stop there. The sale will continue on Saturday, May 13th from 9:00-1:00pm; admission is completely free, and all items are 50% off.

Organizer Shary Fiske says the event is completed thanks to the generous donations of community members and volunteers, and all of the money goes directly back into the community, with a major of funding helping youth.

For more information about the event, or to purchase early bird tickets ahead of the weekend, stop by the Corps Building or call Regina at 453-0391,