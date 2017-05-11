Senior Standout: Great Falls High's McKenzie Staats & Tanaya Krenik

"I think that we'll be able to get further than we did last year and we're going straight for the big one," said senior shortstop Tanaya Krenik.

With a roster that boasts a combined ten juniors and sophomores, Great Falls High's two seniors, McKenzie Staats and Tanaya Krenik, might get lost in the mix. But their play is anything but quiet.

"McKenzie is just a tough hitter, a good arm, tough behind the plate. Tanaya is just a go-getter. She hits the ball well, and she's just a great leadoff hitter for us," said Bison head coach Mike Coleman.

McKenzie is the rock for the Bison. She's played on the team all four years of her high school career and is someone everyone looks to in crucial moments.

"She has the strongest throwing arm I've ever seen. Just having a strong person back there is nice to have," said Krenik.

As for Tanaya, she gives 100 percent effort all the time.

"I can always count on her to get the ball. She's on the ground, diving for balls, she's always running down balls that might be in the foul ground," said senior catcher McKenzie Staats.

The two don't have a problem elevating the play of their teammates either.

"It's been really easy to help them stay up on themselves and not let them get down when they're having a rough game," said Staats.

Krenik added, "if you don't have cohesion on the field then there's miscommunication, things get read wrong, it's just helped keep us together and make plays."

McKenzie and Tanaya will need to play with the same heart and effort they have all season if they want to carry the Bison to a state title.

"We wouldn't be half as successful without those two," Coleman said.