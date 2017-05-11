Top 20 Global Concert Tours from Pollstar

The Top 20 Global Concert Tours ranks artists by average box office gross per city and includes the average ticket price for shows Worldwide. The list is based on data provided to the trade publication Pollstar by concert promoters and venue managers.



TOP 20 GLOBAL CONCERT TOURS



1. Drake; $1,959,318; $90.37.



2. Red Hot Chili Peppers; $1,407,593; $87.52.



3. Bon Jovi; $1,333,261; $86.11.



4. Trans-Siberian Orchestra; $1,131,205; $55.03.



5. Olly Murs; $1,088,455; $60.17.



6. The Weeknd; $925,646; $60.64.



7. Eric Church; $855,565; $59.90.



8. Stevie Nicks; $843,404; $94.60.



9. Ariana Grande; $842,167; $76.56.



10. Kings Of Leon; $729,803; $64.44.



11. Blake Shelton; $723,045; $62.11.



12. Green Day; $648,775; $56.13.



13. Jerry Seinfeld; $635,556; $95.02.



14. Journey; $582,970; $77.31.



15. Twenty One Pilots; $544,483; $47.84.



16. Bryan Adams; $542,717; $84.20.



17. Jack Whitehall; $524,720; $39.24.



18. "The Illusionists"; $507,417; $62.61.



19. Charlie Wilson; $490,375; $65.99.



20. Panic! At The Disco; $461,831; $47.85.



For free upcoming tour information, go to www.pollstar.com

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)