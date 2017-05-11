Trump Jr. Responds To Protester About Tax Returns - KFBB.com News, Sports and Weather

Trump Jr. Responds To Protester About Tax Returns

Thursday morning, hundreds gathered at Kleffner Ranch in East Helena for a rally to support Greg Gianforte’s campaign. But a lot of the attention was drawn to the Trump administration, both from his supporters and protesters.

The rally saw a turnout of about 300 supporters, with several dozens of protestors lined up along the road leading into the venue. They held signs supporting Democratic opponent Rob Quist and denouncing Gianforte and the Trump administration.

Inside the venue, speakers included the Chris Cox of the National Rifle Association, Montana Attorney General Tim Fox, and of course Greg Gianforte and Donald Trump Jr.

“We need more people in D.C. to help my father and that is what Greg is. When you think of the similarities, he is not someone like so much of D.C. They need that job,” said Trump Jr. “He doesn't need this. He built an incredible business. He employed hundreds of people. Their livelihood depended on his success. That's like my father.”

Along with drawing comparisons to Trump and Gianforte, much of the rally was focused around comparisons between Quist and Democratic House leader Nancy Pelosi, the protection of the second amendment and momentum to get out and vote on May 25th.

Towards the end of his speech, Trump Jr. was interrupted by a protester with a question about his father's tax returns.

“How about your dad's tax returns I would like to see them,” said the protester.

“I don't know I think Rachel Maddow released something showing he made 150 million bucks and paid $45 million in taxes. I think the ones that were released showed that he paid a much higher percentage in taxes than Bernie Sanders and Barack Obama,” said Trump Jr. “And made a lot of money in the process. So guess what? You can do it all. You can pay your taxes and I think that is what he did. Thank you for the intro to that because I wouldn't have gone there.”

Friday, Mike Pence will be campaigning for Gianforte in Billings.

