Fighting addictions and bringing hope in Fort Belknap

When you are locked into an addiction, whether it is gambling, alcohol, or drugs. When you try to get out of it on your own it can be difficult. We have the story of how one woman changed her life, and is now ready, to help others.

The Fort Belknap Indian Reservation which belongs to the Aaniiih and Nakoda tribes. The Fort Belknap Agency there is a group that together wants to bring hope and guidance for families who are struggling with addictions

It all started with Mirandaa Kirk who was once an addict. After going through three traumatic miscarriages she said doctors gave her pills. She took them to stop feeling the pain. But one day she realized it was time for her to stop using. That was four years ago. Now she is the Co-Director for the Aaniih Nakoda Anit-drug Movement. Mirand said that this program is only one year old but has a success rate of non relapsing clients of 60 percent.

"We care for our own and I feel that's what makes us so successful and so passionate about what we do because these are our people and instead of condemning and labeling them we want to heal and bring success and bring a health and safe community for generations to come," said Kirk.

She said because this is peer to peer mentoring program if her client calls at 3 in the morning she answers. Adding they need that support of someone who has been there and understands cravings and triggers.

Miranda said if they do relapse she tells them when you're ready, i will be here. Her main focus is on the youth. She said there's not much for them to do and its hard to find jobs all she can do is talk to them about making different choices and showing them different way of life.