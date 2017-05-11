Fighting addictions and bringing hope in Fort Belknap - KFBB.com News, Sports and Weather

Fighting addictions and bringing hope in Fort Belknap

Posted: Updated:
By Rachel Crowspreadingwings, Reporter
Connect

When you are locked into an addiction, whether it is gambling, alcohol, or drugs. When you try to get out of it on your own  it can be difficult. We have  the story of how one woman changed her life, and is now ready,  to help others.

The Fort Belknap Indian Reservation which belongs to the Aaniiih and Nakoda tribes. The Fort Belknap Agency  there is a group that together wants to bring hope and guidance for families who are struggling with addictions 
It all started with Mirandaa Kirk who was once an addict. After going through three traumatic miscarriages she said doctors gave her pills. She took them to stop feeling the pain.  But one day she realized it was time for her to stop using. That was four years ago. Now she is the Co-Director for the Aaniih Nakoda Anit-drug Movement. Mirand said that this program is only one year old but has a success rate of non relapsing clients of 60 percent.

"We care for our own and I feel that's what makes us so successful and so passionate about what we do because  these are our people and instead of condemning and labeling them we want to heal and bring success and bring a health and safe community for generations to come," said Kirk.

She said because this is peer to peer mentoring program if her client calls at 3 in the morning she answers. Adding  they need that support of someone who has been there and understands cravings and triggers.

Miranda said if they do relapse she tells them when you're ready, i will be here.  Her main focus is on the youth. She said there's not much for them to do and its hard to find jobs all she can do is talk to them about making different choices and showing them different way of life.

  • Most Popular

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Trump Jr. Responds To Protester About Tax Returns

    Trump Jr. Responds To Protester About Tax Returns

    Thursday, May 11 2017 9:31 PM EDT2017-05-12 01:31:04 GMT

    Thursday morning, hundreds gathered at Kleffner Ranch in East Helena for a rally to support Greg Gianforte’s campaign. But a lot of the attention was drawn to the Trump administration, both from his supporters and protesters. The rally saw a turnout of about 300 supporters, with several dozens of protestors lined up along the road leading into the venue. They held signs supporting Democratic opponent Rob Quist and denouncing Gianforte and the Trump administration. Inside the ...

    Thursday morning, hundreds gathered at Kleffner Ranch in East Helena for a rally to support Greg Gianforte’s campaign. But a lot of the attention was drawn to the Trump administration, both from his supporters and protesters. The rally saw a turnout of about 300 supporters, with several dozens of protestors lined up along the road leading into the venue. They held signs supporting Democratic opponent Rob Quist and denouncing Gianforte and the Trump administration. Inside the ...

  • Lost in the Wilderness: Madeline Connelly recounts her 6 day survival

    Lost in the Wilderness: Madeline Connelly recounts her 6 day survival

    Wednesday, May 10 2017 7:34 PM EDT2017-05-10 23:34:22 GMT

    Standing between both parents, Madeline Connelly recounts how six days passed while lost in the Great Bear Wilderness.

    Standing between both parents, Madeline Connelly recounts how six days passed while lost in the Great Bear Wilderness.

  • Madeline Connelly and dog found alive (PHOTOS)

    Madeline Connelly and dog found alive (PHOTOS)

    Wednesday, May 10 2017 3:29 PM EDT2017-05-10 19:29:04 GMT

    Madeline Connelly, who went missing in the Great Bear Wilderness May 4, has been found alive after extensive search efforts.

    Madeline Connelly, who went missing in the Great Bear Wilderness May 4, has been found alive after extensive search efforts.

  • GFPD finds missing girl after tip from local

    Friday, May 12 2017 2:39 AM EDT2017-05-12 06:39:59 GMT

    Just around 11 pm, Thursday night, Great Falls Police Department posted a community alert for a missing girl with autism on their Facebook page. 11-year-old Jessica was last seen around 10 pm near Walgreens on the 2300 block of 10th Avenue South. She is described as having bright red hair, blue eyes and around 4' tall. She was last seen wearing a pink shirt and green shorts with no shoes or jacket. If you have any information on Jessica's whereabouts, please call 911 I...

    Just around 11 pm, Thursday night, Great Falls Police Department posted a community alert for a missing girl with autism on their Facebook page. 11-year-old Jessica was last seen around 10 pm near Walgreens on the 2300 block of 10th Avenue South. She is described as having bright red hair, blue eyes and around 4' tall. She was last seen wearing a pink shirt and green shorts with no shoes or jacket. If you have any information on Jessica's whereabouts, please call 911 I...

  • Trump Jr. ends Thursday's four-city Montana tour in Great Falls

    Trump Jr. ends Thursday's four-city Montana tour in Great Falls

    Friday, May 12 2017 12:22 AM EDT2017-05-12 04:22:58 GMT

    Donald Trump Jr. visited Great Falls today, where he was met with a strong showing of Gianforte supporters at Holman Aviation near the Great Falls Airport.   

    Donald Trump Jr. visited Great Falls today, where he was met with a strong showing of Gianforte supporters at Holman Aviation near the Great Falls Airport.   

  • Madeline Connelly and dog found alive (PHOTOS)

    Madeline Connelly and dog found alive (PHOTOS)

    Wednesday, May 10 2017 3:29 PM EDT2017-05-10 19:29:04 GMT

    Madeline Connelly, who went missing in the Great Bear Wilderness May 4, has been found alive after extensive search efforts.

    Madeline Connelly, who went missing in the Great Bear Wilderness May 4, has been found alive after extensive search efforts.

  • Teen sentenced for arson that damaged Helena High

    Teen sentenced for arson that damaged Helena High

    Thursday, May 4 2017 1:04 PM EDT2017-05-04 17:04:57 GMT

    HELENA, Mont. (AP) - A 13-year-old Helena girl has been given a suspended sentence and ordered to attend inpatient chemical dependency treatment as part of a Youth Court plea agreement for her role in a fire that caused nearly $3 million in damage at Helena High School.

    HELENA, Mont. (AP) - A 13-year-old Helena girl has been given a suspended sentence and ordered to attend inpatient chemical dependency treatment as part of a Youth Court plea agreement for her role in a fire that caused nearly $3 million in damage at Helena High School.

  • Red Ants Pants Announces 2017 Festival Lineup

    Red Ants Pants Announces 2017 Festival Lineup

    Sunday, April 2 2017 6:08 PM EDT2017-04-02 22:08:05 GMT

    Get your dancing shoes on: Red Ants Pants has announced their 2017 music festival lineup.

    Get your dancing shoes on: Red Ants Pants has announced their 2017 music festival lineup.

  • Lawmakers Debate Humanity of Fetus

    Lawmakers Debate Humanity of Fetus

    Tuesday, March 28 2017 8:16 PM EDT2017-03-29 00:16:48 GMT
    Tuesdays, lawmakers heard a bill that would bring the legality of abortions in Montana into question. Rather than addressing the time frame in which a woman could get an abortion, the bill addresses whether or not that fetus should be considered a person. Republican Representative Derek Skees of Kalispell is behind the bill, which says life begins at conception. Opponents say this is just another attempt to outlaw abortion altogether and it would put constraints on birth control, li...
    Tuesdays, lawmakers heard a bill that would bring the legality of abortions in Montana into question. Rather than addressing the time frame in which a woman could get an abortion, the bill addresses whether or not that fetus should be considered a person. Republican Representative Derek Skees of Kalispell is behind the bill, which says life begins at conception. Opponents say this is just another attempt to outlaw abortion altogether and it would put constraints on birth control, li...