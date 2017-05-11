Home grown goodness

At one time, not too many years ago, most families had a garden. These days most don't. But in the community of Lodgepole, out on the Fort Belknap Indian Reservation, residents are in the process of changing that.

Members of all ages are working together in the community garden. Watering plants already in the ground and making sure the soil is ready for new growth. But fresh green veggies are not the only thing growing. Just on the other side of the green house is huge orchard. The bees are busy pollinating so the fruit will be ready to grow. This is the first time the tribe is growing a full orchard. We will take a deeper look into how the reservation is becoming a food sovereign nation.