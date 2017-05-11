Large fundraiser set for Great Falls Grizzly Scholarship Associa - KFBB.com News, Sports and Weather

Large fundraiser set for Great Falls Grizzly Scholarship Association

Posted: Updated:

Join Grizz fans from across the state as they gather for the annual Coaches BBQ and Spring Tour Tuesday, May 16th at the Mansfield Convention Center in Great Falls. 

This year's tour will feature 15 representatives from the University of Montana, promoting student athletes making an impact in the Treasure State. Organizers say they are expecting anywhere from 750 to 800 people to attend. 

And it's no small BBQ; for the past two years, the Association has raised over $50,000 to donate back into the Grizz program. Organizer Patty Myers says they are hoping to raise even more money this year, with help from a few key auction items, including several game day packages, dinners, and a signed jersey from Dave Dickenson. Even if you don't plan to purchase anything, Myers encourages folks to come out, mingle with UM representatives, and have some great food on top of it. 

Tickets can be purchased at the door. The fun kicks off at 5:00pm. 

Prices are as follows: $10/adults, $5/children, and $25/families.

For more information, call Myers at 899-0874

    Thursday, May 11 2017 9:29 PM EDT

    Wednesday, May 10 2017 7:34 PM EDT

    Wednesday, May 10 2017 3:29 PM EDT

    Friday, May 12 2017 2:39 AM EDT

    Friday, May 12 2017 12:22 AM EDT

    Wednesday, May 10 2017 3:29 PM EDT

    Thursday, May 4 2017 1:04 PM EDT

    Sunday, April 2 2017 6:08 PM EDT

    Tuesday, March 28 2017 8:16 PM EDT
