Trump Jr. ends Thursday's four-city Montana tour in Great Falls

After his final visit in Helena, Donald Trump Jr. made his way to Great Falls, where he was met with a strong showing of Greg Gianforte supporters. Trump Jr. was scheduled to speak at 5:30 p.m. but a line was forming early to get inside long before doors opened.

Trump Jr had busy day as he continued his support for the Gianforte campaign in Montana. The two visited cities across the Treasure State, with Great Falls being his fourth, and final destination this evening. Both men spoke of the importance of having a strong voice representing Montana in Washington D.C. which Cascade

"May 25th is a huge day for the state of Montana. We're going to either show that we like the direction America is going which includes the lowest unemployment rate in a very long time," Great Falls resident Bill Shirley said.

"It means that were putting America first, making America great again, we're hiring Americans first and buying American first. It means we appreciate the direction that were going and that's what Montana is voting for."

Trump Jr. said he was first introduced to Gianforte thanks to Senator Steve Daines. Now, Trump Jr. is happy to help support Gianforte anyway he can, which began with him speaking to his Montana supporters.