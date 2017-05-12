GFPD finds missing girl after tip from local

UPDATE: Jessica has been located. Great Falls Police say they received a tip from someone who believed they spotted the 11-year-old. GFPD found her hiding under a car in the Great Falls High parking lot.

Just around 11 pm, Thursday night, Great Falls Police Department posted a community alert for a missing girl with autism on their Facebook page. 11-year-old Jessica was last seen around 10 pm near Walgreens on the 2300 block of 10th Avenue South.

She is described as having bright red hair, blue eyes and around 4' tall. She was last seen wearing a pink shirt and green shorts with no shoes or jacket. If you have any information on Jessica's whereabouts, please call 911 Immediately.

COMMUNITY ALERT - MISSING CHILD! We are asking for the community's help. 11 year old Jessica has autism and has gone missing from her home in the 1700 block of 7th Avenue South.

Jessica was last seen at approximately 10 pm near Walgreens in the 2300 block of 10th Avenue South. Her direction of travel from that location is unknown at this time.

Jessica goes to Loy Elementary, enjoys the caboose on the River's Edge Trail and going to Walmart. IF YOU BELIEVE YOU SEE JESSICA KEEP YOUR EYES ON HER AND CALL 911 IMMEDIATELY!

