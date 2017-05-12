5/12: District 8C & 10C Track and Field Highlights and Results

District 8-C and 10-C Track and field meet held at Memorial Stadium in Great Falls

BOYS 8C Team Scores:

1 Belt BELT 168

2 Centerville CENT 69

3 Denton DENT 53

4 Winnett-Grass Range WINN 49.5

5 Geraldine Public GEPU 47

6 Stanford/Geyser S/G 36

7 Moore MOOR 34.5

8 Hobson HOBS 22

9 Roy-Winifred RW 20

10 Highwood HHS 18

GIRLS 8C Team Scores:

1 Belt BELT 138

2 Winnett-Grass Range WINN 134

3 Geraldine Public GEPU 48

4 Centerville CENT 45

5 Roy-Winifred RW 37

6 Hobson HOBS 36

7 Moore MOOR 28

8 Denton-Geyser-Stanford DGS 23

9 Highwood HHS 12

BOYS 10C Team Scores:

1 Power POWE 146

2 North Toole County(Sunburst) NTC 94

3 Valier VALI 89

4 Great Falls Central Catholic GFCC 74

5 Cascade CASC 57

6 Augusta AUGU 43

7 Dutton-Brady DUTT 16

8 Simms SIMM 3

9 Heart Butte HEBU 1



GIRLS 10C Team Scores:

1 Cascade CASC 160

2 Power POWE 115

3 Simms SIMM 97

4 Great Falls Central Catholic GFCC 35

5 Dutton-Brady DUTT 32

6 Valier VALI 30

7 Augusta AUGU 21

7 North Toole County(Sunburst) NTC 21

9 Heart Butte HEBU 6