5/12: District 8C & 10C Track and Field Highlights and Results - KFBB.com News, Sports and Weather

5/12: District 8C & 10C Track and Field Highlights and Results

Posted: Updated:

District 8-C and 10-C Track and field meet held at Memorial Stadium in Great Falls

BOYS 8C Team Scores:

1 Belt                               BELT            168 

2 Centerville                        CENT             69 

3 Denton                             DENT             53 

4 Winnett-Grass Range                WINN             49.5

5 Geraldine Public                   GEPU             47 

6 Stanford/Geyser                    S/G              36 

7 Moore                              MOOR             34.5

8 Hobson                             HOBS             22 

9 Roy-Winifred                       RW               20

10 Highwood                          HHS              18

              

GIRLS 8C Team Scores:

1 Belt                               BELT            138 

2 Winnett-Grass Range                WINN            134 

3 Geraldine Public                   GEPU             48 

4 Centerville                        CENT             45 

5 Roy-Winifred                       RW               37 

6 Hobson                             HOBS             36 

7 Moore                              MOOR             28 

8 Denton-Geyser-Stanford             DGS              23

9 Highwood                           HHS              12

               

BOYS 10C Team Scores:

1 Power                              POWE            146 

2 North Toole County(Sunburst)       NTC              94 

3 Valier                             VALI             89 

4 Great Falls Central Catholic       GFCC             74 

5 Cascade                            CASC             57 

6 Augusta                            AUGU             43 

7 Dutton-Brady                       DUTT             16 

8 Simms                              SIMM              3

9 Heart Butte                        HEBU             1
 

GIRLS 10C Team Scores:

1 Cascade                            CASC            160 

2 Power                              POWE            115 

3 Simms                              SIMM             97 

4 Great Falls Central Catholic       GFCC             35 

5 Dutton-Brady                       DUTT             32 

6 Valier                             VALI             30 

7 Augusta                            AUGU             21 

7 North Toole County(Sunburst)       NTC              21

9 Heart Butte                        HEBU              6

Powered by Frankly
Copyright - All content © 2001 - 2018. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.