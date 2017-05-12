5/12: District 8C & 10C Track and Field Highlights and Results

District 8-C and 10-C Track and field meet held at Memorial Stadium in Great Falls
BOYS 8C Team Scores:
1 Belt BELT 168
2 Centerville CENT 69
3 Denton DENT 53
4 Winnett-Grass Range WINN 49.5
5 Geraldine Public GEPU 47
6 Stanford/Geyser S/G 36
7 Moore MOOR 34.5
8 Hobson HOBS 22
9 Roy-Winifred RW 20
10 Highwood HHS 18
GIRLS 8C Team Scores:
1 Belt BELT 138
2 Winnett-Grass Range WINN 134
3 Geraldine Public GEPU 48
4 Centerville CENT 45
5 Roy-Winifred RW 37
6 Hobson HOBS 36
7 Moore MOOR 28
8 Denton-Geyser-Stanford DGS 23
9 Highwood HHS 12
BOYS 10C Team Scores:
1 Power POWE 146
2 North Toole County(Sunburst) NTC 94
3 Valier VALI 89
4 Great Falls Central Catholic GFCC 74
5 Cascade CASC 57
6 Augusta AUGU 43
7 Dutton-Brady DUTT 16
8 Simms SIMM 3
9 Heart Butte HEBU 1
GIRLS 10C Team Scores:
1 Cascade CASC 160
2 Power POWE 115
3 Simms SIMM 97
4 Great Falls Central Catholic GFCC 35
5 Dutton-Brady DUTT 32
6 Valier VALI 30
7 Augusta AUGU 21
7 North Toole County(Sunburst) NTC 21
9 Heart Butte HEBU 6
