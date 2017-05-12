From Great Falls to Scotland, UGF grad excited for next chapter.

Since high school, Brice Henning knew she wanted work with animals as a veterinarian. and today she says how she feel's as she moves one step closer.

"Really excited. It's always been my dream," Henning said. "My dad's actually a doctor so I'll be Dr. Henning 2."

During her senior year at UGF, she was accepted to schools like Washington St. and Oregon St. for graduate school. She says they're great schools, but she didn't think it could get much better, until it did.

"That's kind of where I thought I would go initially before I applied to Glasgow. So getting in there was a huge honor and it was tough for me to say no, but it's a decision I had to make. It was a tough decision," Henning said.

Next fall she's headed to one of the top-ten veterinarian schools in the world. The University of Glasgow in Scotland where she'll study veterinary medicine on her way to becoming a doctor in the field.

She's excited to learn more, not just about animals, but different people too in her next journey.

"It was kind of like a dream come true, a dream school," she said.

"It will be an adventure, and I'm going to learn so much about different cultures and different people, so more than just veterinary medicine."