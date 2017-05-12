Registration now open for National Trails Day

Looking for a new challenge? Some time in the great outdoors with the family? Or even some interesting facts about our local Montana communities? Well get the walking shoes out, National Trails Day is right around the corner and registration is now open thru Get Fit Great Falls.

This year's Trails Day on June 3rd will feature a number of different hikes, ranging from moderate "Walk and Talk" Interpretive Hikes, to "Expert" Level hikes in the Rocky Mountains.

To participate, the steps are simple: head over to Get Fit Great Falls, pick out the hike you're interested in, the number of those participating, and watch out for directions from hike leaders. All hikers will meet at Gibson Park in Great Falls on the morning of Saturday, June 3rd, where they will take off at varying times. Those out of town will be transported by a caravan.

Organizers Katie Kotynski and Jane Weber say what makes this year's National Trails Day so special are the number of different options available. Weber says even those with walkers or in wheelchairs are able to participate in the downtown walks. But Kotynski warns, if you're feeling adventurous and attempt the "expert" hikes, read the fine lines carefully; some hikes do require proper gear and bear spray.

For more information, head over to Get Fit Great Falls' website.