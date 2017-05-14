Lewistown celebrates kindness

When we celebrate highschoolers often its about academic and athletic achievements. Well in Lewistown, the home of the Golden Eagles, they took it one step further.

Teachers got the opportunity to choose students who go above and beyond. They got together and made a video to tell each student why they value their actions. "You are so kind and compassionate"

That's how Kayla Irish is seen in the eyes of her teacher who nominated her.

"For awhile I was like, you gotta be strong for the camera...but it was really cool," said Irish.

She is one of five students being honored at Fergus High for her instinctive ability to show everyone around her kindness.

"It makes other people happy which is what I think we should all be focusing on but it makes the person being kind feel happy, it's a good way to live," said Irish.



The community of Lewistown came together to celebrate compassion with compassion.

But for one administrator, junior Jacob Brulla is more like a hero.

Brulla jumped to Principal Jeff Elliot's rescue when he saw him collapse..

"When he fell it was the worse sound i ever heard in my life. i knew there was something wrong and it was for health reasons," said Brulla.

Instantly Brulla supported his head and body while a seizure took over Elliot.

"And while he did that he held his phone and called 911. He didn't have to do that for me," said Elliot



"It did changed my life it was a real eyeopener about what kindness can do,"said Brulla

And as for the rest of the students....does seeing this kindness really make a difference?

"I just love what they are doing to recognize the other students for their personal talents is really great," said Siri Pederson.

"People are going to start seeing things like that you know and people being kind and seeing how it makes them feel and how it makes me feel is like wow people actually notice me,"said Wyatt Blythe.

" I was just raised seeing the good and helping grow upon that," said Greg Fulbright.

Jason Stephens, the man behind the Make It Happen Montana said highlighting the good of young people is the key to a bright future.

"If we take time to celebrate our kids and all the good things they are doing what bad could come out of the? It's all good," said Stephens. Him and his wife Renee got the inspiration from their son. They said he always got good grades and did good things in school. But one day he told them he felt invisible. So they decided to make sure when young people do good things they get that encouragement.

All five students that were recognized agree that even showing one moment of kindness can change both of their lives forever.