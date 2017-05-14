Food sovereignty program in full swing - KFBB.com News, Sports and Weather

Food sovereignty program in full swing

By Rachel Crowspreadingwings, Reporter
We decided to dive deeper into the story of the new grocery store that will soon be opening in Lodgepole Montana.  

The Aaniiih and Nakoda tribes are one of ten communities partaking in a fruit tree research project. That is put together through the Montana State University  Extension program. The project studies what kind of food grows best in different areas of the state. 

This falls right in line with the food sovereignty program on the Fort Belknap Indian Reservation. Josie Cliff is the manager of the soon to be opened Red Paint Creek Trading Post and Pantry. She said there are many different elements to the project.
"We're going to have a store, a food bank and we are also going to have a commercial kitchen. Which will be available for food entrepreneurs" said Cliff.


She said the kitchen can also be used for canning and culinary classes. Which will use the fruit grown right outside. The orchard contains different kinds of apple,  plum, and pear trees. But that's not all. Josie is also looking ahead, and planning for  fresh food  in the winter. 


"The idea behind that is is to be able to grow year around. They can sell that to the trading  post and we can sell it in the store," said Cliff. 

There is already one green house is use. But soon there will be another one that will be solar powered through a grant from the First Nations Conservation Fund. The food that is grown in the green house is goes directly from farm to the table. 

The school also harvests the fresh greens when they are ready and serves them to students during lunch.  

Josie said this about caring for the community. Adding sometimes its hard to make it paycheck to paycheck so they will be ready to help when needed.

"The pantry is actually a food bank. So its separate from the trading post and its for eligible clients that are food insecure," said Cliff.

The 77 trees in the orchard are all part of the food sovereignty program that the tribe is striving for. 

