Nominations are open for the Paris Gibson Awards

There is nothing like celebrating our own hometown hero's. Monday opens the nominations for the seventh annual Paris Gibson Awards.

Here is a quick history lesson, Great Falls was officially founded in 1883 by Paris Gibson.

He dedicated his life to the Electric City. The Paris Gibson awards are given out in his honor. to qualify, you must creatively contribute to the community, excel in your expertise, and be a long-time resident. Just like the 2012 winner, Greg Hall.

"You don't do it because you want to be recognized. You do it because you love the town," said Hall.

Hall said it's important to give back to the community you live in, wherever that may be, because if we want a better place to live, we have to put in the work.

"The project I was working on for years was the Gibson Park lighting and it's was something that needed to be done and sometimes people just have to take initiative," said Hall.

He said when he was nominated he was surprised, but when he won, he was blown away.

The people you know the folks that were ahead of me and the folks that have come since are really great folks a good group of people.

Moving forward, he hopes these awards continue to develop Great Falls and those who live here.

"The nice thing about it is when their friends or people around them honor them by acknowledge the fact that that they see they are doing good things and want an award for them. It encourages people to get involved with their community and help the community out," said Hall.

If you would like to nominate someone for the Paris Gibson Award, you can find those details here

the applications will be accepted until June 7th and they will be announced at the Mansfield Center on June 28th.