Great Falls Parks And Recreation Prepares For Park District

By Carlin Stafford, Reporter
The Great Falls Parks and Recreation Department is laying the groundwork for a Park District. The Park District is part of Parks and Rec's “Master Plan”, it is the department's strategy to create funds for its needs, because right now, the department has no way to generate funds outside of what it given to them by the city. The department has been working on the master plan for some time but last year, the Great Falls City Commission gave the green light, allowing Parks and Rec to begin the outlined work.  One of the most important parts of the plan is creating the park district, this type of funding will allow the department to make improvements as well as help with the $12 million of deferred maintenance its facing. With a lot of land to look after, Interim Director Patty Rearden says this move is desperately needed. "We have a lot of property to take care of. Without putting in the money to take care of them, they're extremely deteriorated. Some more than others. And if we don't start taking care of some of those facilities, they're going to have to be removed or closed." The creation of the Park District does mean a hike in taxes. For home owners with a $100,000 home, they be paying close to $43 a year. The next step is for the department to present an overview of the project at the city commission work session on Tuesday, after that, the commission will have a public hearing on Parks and Rec's intent to create. Then on June 6th, the commission will either accept or deny the resolution.

