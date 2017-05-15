Great Falls Police Department To Celebrate National Police Week

Thursday morning, hundreds gathered at Kleffner Ranch in East Helena for a rally to support Greg Gianforte’s campaign. But a lot of the attention was drawn to the Trump administration, both from his supporters and protesters. The rally saw a turnout of about 300 supporters, with several dozens of protestors lined up along the road leading into the venue. They held signs supporting Democratic opponent Rob Quist and denouncing Gianforte and the Trump administration. Inside the ...

For nearly a century, Helena’s Vigilante Parade has been celebrated every spring in the capitol city. “It's the oldest high school parade in the nation. It’s 93 years old this year and they celebrate the historical components of the area around Montana and Helena specifically,” said Greg Upham, Assistant Superintendent of Helena Public Schools But the tradition is under scrutiny because of what some are calling a culturally insensitive display. Some feel that...

When we celebrate highschoolers often its about academic and athletic achievements. Well in Lewistown, the home of the Golden Eagles, take it one step further. Teachers got the opportunity to choose students who go above and beyond.

HELENA, Mont. (AP) - Republican Greg Gianforte has dipped into his own pocketbook by loaning himself $1 million to finance his bid for Montana's seat in the U.S. House. New filings with the Federal Election Commission show the Bozeman Republican has raised more than $3.4 million since launching his bid for Congress.

