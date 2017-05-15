History buffs, gun buffs, and those interested in learning and mingling are invited to to the C.M. Russell Museum's upcoming lecture, "Politically Incorrect:" Demystifying the Firearm as Artifact.

The lecture will take place at the C.M. Russell Museum from 6:30-9:00pm on Tuesday, May 16th.

Presented by TV/Radio personality and firearms expert Ashley Hlebinsky, the lecture will explore how firearms are presented and perceived in museums, as well as the history behind their presentation. Hlebinsky comes from the Buffalo Center of the West in Cody, WY.

Organizer Eileen Laskowski says the lecture presents a unique opportunity for attendees to discuss what can be a politically-charged subject in an educational and safe environment, while also getting to know others. New this time will be a "member mixer" following the lecture, which will allow members who attended to discuss, mingle, and get to know one another with some delicious appetizers.

Attendance is free for members, $7 for nonmembers. The doors open at 6:30pm. For more information, visit the C.M. Russell website.