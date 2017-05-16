Injuries reported in accident north of Great Falls

Authorities say there are injuries after an accident occurred Monday evening north of Great Falls.

According to the Montana Highway Patrol, the incident was reported just after 10:00pm Monday. As of 10:49pm, scanner traffic made it unclear whether the victim or victims had been located. The incident took place just north of Great Falls, off Stuckey Road. Helicopters have been dispatched to help in locating the incident.

At this time, it is unclear what caused the accident or how many people are involved. We will continue to update you as we learn more information.