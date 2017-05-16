Community Honors Basketball Coach Griff Bye at Memorial Service

People from all around the state of Montana drove up to the Canadian border to honor a coach, farmer, and most importantly, a friend.

"Theres many coaches, many people, a group from 95 down to 15 year old kids that this guy touched," said speaker Josh Larson.

"Everywhere the man went, he made friends just like everyone who spoke today talked about," added Fairfield basketball coach Dustin Gordon. "He just touched a lot of people."

Speakers told stories about his kindness, friendship, and fun-loving personality that matched his signature look.

"With his colorful shirts, his trademark tennis shoes, and the Griff Bye hairstyle, he would urge the next generation to go out there and have fun," said speaker Scott Gage.

Having fun was one of the most important things to Griff, and he always looked to find the positive in all he did.

"he made every situation a great situation, no matter the situation," said Belt football coach Jeff Graham.

Coaches from almost every school in the Northern C Division were in attendance and agree that next season won't be the same without Griff Bye.

"He left an impact on people, no matter what happened, no matter what, he always had a smile on his face and he was always your friend and that was kind of a neat thing to see today to see everyone show up for him," said Sunburst basketball coach Nate Aschim.

"Those people, they're like shooting stars, you grab a hold of them and you just ride it," added Valier basketball coach Neil Christiaens.

Former players from his 30+ years of coaching also came, and say the lessons they learned from him will last a lifetime.

"This outcome and turnout just goes to show how many lives Griff touched and it just makes you want to live life better and it makes you want to affect people how he affected you," said former Power basketball player Chase Rossmiller.

It's clear that Griff was a friend to all he met, and his thousands of friends won't forget him anytime soon.>