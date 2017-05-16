Griz Coaches' Barbecue in Great Falls

Montana Griz football head coach Bob Stitt, and Basketball Coaches Travis DeCuire and Shannon Schweyen are set to headline this year’s Great Falls Coaches Barbecue on Tues., May 16, at the Mansfield Convention Center at the Civic Center in Great Falls.

A total of nine coaches from Grizzly athletic programs as well as five members of the Grizzly Athletics administration will be on hand at the annual fundraiser for the Great Falls Chapter of the Grizzly Scholarship Association (GSA).

The Great Falls Coaches Barbecue is the third stop on this year’s GSA Spring Tour, which travels over 3,000 miles around the state, making 14 stops in cities from Hamilton to Sidney, and Bigfork to Billings.

Set to make an appearance at the Great Falls Coaches Barbecue:

Bob Stitt – Head Football Coach

Shann Schillinger – Assistant Football Coach Colin Bonnicksen – Director of Football Operations Travis DeCuire – Head Men’s Basketball Coach Shannon Schweyen – Head Women’s Basketball Coach Matt Higgins – Head Golf Coach Allison Lawrence – Head Volleyball Coach Mark Plakorus – Head Soccer Coach Jay Flores – Director of Basketball Operations – Men’s Basketball Kent Haslam – Athletic Director Greg Sundberg – GSA Executive Director Dan Ingram – Assistant AD for Development Riley Corcoran – Voice of the Griz Eric Taber – Sports Information Director

Other stops in Central Montana include Lewistown on May 15, Great Falls on May 16, Cut Bank on May 17, and Fort Benton on May 18.

MAY 15 LEWISTOWN

* Lewistown GSA Social & Dinner

* Pine Meadows Club House

* $20/Dinner

* 5:30 Social – 6:30 Dinner

* Contact: Jim Wier 366-0268

Spencer Walsh 366-1728

MAY 16 GREAT FALLS

* Great Falls Coaches Barbecue

* Mansfield Convention Center at the Civic Center

* $10/Adults – $5/Children (under 12) – $25/Family

* 5:00 Doors open – 6:00 Dinner

* Barbecue pork and chicken and beverages for all ages

* Live/silent auction – photo booth – split the pot

* General questions: Patty Myers – 899-0874

MAY 17 CUT BANK

* Golf Scramble and Family Barbecue (TBD Due to Weather)

* Cut Bank Golf and Country Club

* $20.00/Golf

* 1:00 Registration – 1:30 Golf

* Barbecue $20/Adult - $5/Child - $40/Family

* Barbecue - 5:00 Social – 6:00 Dinner

* Contact: Shelley Larson at 229-0758 or Greg Larson at 949-4266

MAY 18 FORT BENTON

* Fort Benton GSA Golf Tournament

* Signal Point Golf Course, Fort Benton

* $400/Team - 18 hole scramble (includes golf, cart, lunch, range balls)

* 10:00 shotgun start

* Awards & Auction immediately after round concludes

* Chris Halko – 788-9088 or pharmacy@fortbenton.com

Fans can find updates from the Grizzly Golf Classic and the GSA Spring Tour on social media @UMGRIZZLIES on Twitter, facebook.com/umgrizzlies, and gogriz.com.

About the GSA

The Montana Grizzly Scholarship Association's primary objective is to raise scholarship funds for The University of Montana student-athletes. The MGSA also assists the athletic department with various fundraising activities, and actively promotes interest in and awareness of all UM sports programs. The MGSA, through its board of directors, believes that a successful athletics program enhances the University experience for student-athletes and non-student-athletes alike, as well as building a strong alliance with the community and alumni.

We believe it is the responsibility of the MGSA to help achieve these objectives by educating the general public and the student-athletes about the fiscal needs of The University of Montana's athletic program; building community support; and providing through development and fundraising programs, the private financial resources necessary to fund scholarships and other needs.